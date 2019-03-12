Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Hurtt. View Sign

Hurtt, Clyde December 2, 1921-March 9, 2019. Beloved hus- band of the late Jean Ellen Hurtt (nee Spurling) for 71 years; dear father of Susan (Ron) Jackson, Julie Hurtt, the late Mark Hurtt and the late Karen Reed. He was the much loved grandfather of Leslie Chamberlin, Maren Wilker and Brady Wilker; greatgrandfather of Elizabeth, Piper and Graysen; great-great-grandfather of Alayna. Clyde was born and raised in the Baltimore, Maryland area. He served his country honorably from 1939-1944 on active duty in the US Army, and later joined the Army Air Force Reserves where he was a First Lieutenant until the late 1950's. He attended Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, where he met Jean, then later received degrees from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He was a high school history teacher and became superintendent of schools of a northern Missouri community. He went on to be a successful businessman, starting a school and public library book business with nationwide distribution, which he and Jean operated until their retirement in the mid 1990's. He will be very sadly missed. Services: Graveside service and interment at Oak Hill Cemetery Kirkwood, Missouri on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with military honors. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at





Hurtt, Clyde December 2, 1921-March 9, 2019. Beloved hus- band of the late Jean Ellen Hurtt (nee Spurling) for 71 years; dear father of Susan (Ron) Jackson, Julie Hurtt, the late Mark Hurtt and the late Karen Reed. He was the much loved grandfather of Leslie Chamberlin, Maren Wilker and Brady Wilker; greatgrandfather of Elizabeth, Piper and Graysen; great-great-grandfather of Alayna. Clyde was born and raised in the Baltimore, Maryland area. He served his country honorably from 1939-1944 on active duty in the US Army, and later joined the Army Air Force Reserves where he was a First Lieutenant until the late 1950's. He attended Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, where he met Jean, then later received degrees from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He was a high school history teacher and became superintendent of schools of a northern Missouri community. He went on to be a successful businessman, starting a school and public library book business with nationwide distribution, which he and Jean operated until their retirement in the mid 1990's. He will be very sadly missed. Services: Graveside service and interment at Oak Hill Cemetery Kirkwood, Missouri on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with military honors. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close