|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Visitation
Following Services
Colette Ely Scott

Colette Ely Scott Obituary

Scott, Colette Ely

94, passed away after a seven hour illness Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She leaves her adult children John, Francine, Michele and her step-daughter Kim; 8 grandchildren and nieces and nephews in Paris, France and St. Louis, Missouri and friends.

Colette was born in Paris, France. She remained a French citizen until January 1996 when she became an American. Colette spent her career in St. Louis as a foreign language teacher of French, and Spanish at Mary Institute (MICDS) (1951–1987). Second only to her love of teaching, she developed a love of sailing with her spouse and eventually they built a cottage on a boat making community of 300 on Man-O-War Cay, Abaco, Bahamas.

Services: Memorial Service Sat., Oct. 26, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, Kirkwood MO, immediately followed by a reception at MICDs.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
