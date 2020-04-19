Forbes, Colin July 8, 1922 - April 8, 2020. Colin was born on July 8, 1922 in Ft. Collins, Colorado to Arthur and Helen (nee Griffin) Forbes. He grew up in Colorado, served in the United States Army during WWII while stationed in Hawaii, and later moved to St Louis to raise his family. He loved trains and sports of all kinds, and on October 11, 1950 he married Betty Heuer. He was employed by McDonnell-Douglas until his retirement in 1984. Survivors include three children: Linda Baker, Laurie (Tom) Hosack, Scott (Carolyn) Forbes; five grandchildren: Sam Hosack,Steven Hosack,Katie (nee Baker) Huyer, Dan Forbes and Taylor (nee Forbes) Davis; nine great grandchildren; two sisters: Helen Stephanson and Francis Becker; and many nieces and nephews. Colin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; six brothers: Bill, George, Don, Jim, Charles, Arthur; and four sisters: Margaret, Shirley, Virginia, Pat; and son-in-law, Doyle Baker. Memorial contributions may be made to: Parkinson's Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305, apdaparkinson.org, or Circle of Concern Food Pantry, 112 St Louis Ave., Valley Park, MO 63088. Services: A Celebration of Life will held at a later date and will be announced by Valhalla Funeral Chapel. www.valhallafunerals.net
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.