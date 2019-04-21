Loomis, Colleen (nee Shipp), Passed away peacefully April 9 following a long battle with liver disease. She is preceded in death by parents Lawrence and Alice Lucille (Cole) Shipp. Colleen is survived by siblings Catherine (Thomas) Hullverson, Thomas (Dianne) Shipp, Nancy (Nolan) Sims and Cheryl Shipp. Colleen was a vibrant, beautiful, educated and fun-loving woman, who loved to travel. She goes to a better place with no pain. Rest in peace. Donations can be made to the Animal Protective Association of Missouri www.apamo.org. Leave condolences at online guestbook www.k-brothers.com KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019