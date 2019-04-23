Schaefer, Colson Marion of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of 18. Beloved son of Ronald Parker Parks Schaefer, Jr. and Lisa (Tommy) Johnson; dear brother of Eloise Schaefer; step-brother of Tiffany (Joe) Morrow, Cody Johnson, and Luke Johnson; cherished grandson of Leo and Stephanie Darrow, Linda and Richard Sylvanovich; and is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Colson was a senior at St. Dominic's High School and was scheduled to head to Missouri State University after graduation. Colson loved the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed fantasy sports. He loved his family and was loved and adored by his family. Colson was an extremely special person in the lives of all who knew him and will be dearly missed by all. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home, 311 Wood Street, O'Fallon, MO. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 405 S. Church St, Wentzville, MO, with visitation 1-hour prior. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to St. Dominic's High School or St. Louis Children's Hospital. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019