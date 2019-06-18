Carver, Connie born in 1930, passed away at age 88, at home on June 15, 2019. She was married for 54 years to the late Leamon Otto Carver and is survived by sons Terry Carver, Shiloh IL, Leamon Kerry Carver, Hillsboro MO; daughters Darline Schmitt (Ronald), Osage Beach MO, Victoria Harwell (James), Poplar Bluff MO, Barbara Millas; 25+ grand, great, great-great children, and special cousins Jerry and Lisa Gregory. Connie and Otto's lives will be honored at a future date and place. Their legacy is memorialized by them making their last gift their bodies to Washington University School of Medicine. Donations: Hospice of Southern IL, Inc. https://hospice.org or Belleville Area Humane Society https://bahspets.org.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 18, 2019