Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Perry, Connie Jo

(nee McVey) Sunday, October 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Lynn R. Perry; dear daughter of the late Hugo and Marilee McVey; dear sister of Carol (the late Edward) Iven; beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Our dear great-aunt, great-great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Connie was employed by Mobil Oil, Century 21 and Biederman's. She was also a member of the Red Hats Society, an avid bowler and loved to play the ukulele.

Services: Service at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, October 11, 10 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials to American Cancer appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019
