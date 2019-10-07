|
Perry, Connie Jo
(nee McVey) Sunday, October 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Lynn R. Perry; dear daughter of the late Hugo and Marilee McVey; dear sister of Carol (the late Edward) Iven; beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Our dear great-aunt, great-great aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Connie was employed by Mobil Oil, Century 21 and Biederman's. She was also a member of the Red Hats Society, an avid bowler and loved to play the ukulele.
Services: Service at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, October 11, 10 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials to American Cancer appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019