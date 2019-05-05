Tranchilla, Connie Connie was born Concetta Maria Miceli, July 22, 1912 in St Louis Missouri, the oldest of 5 children. She passed away peacefully Friday Jan 4, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years Frank Joseph Tranchilla; parents Frank and Natalie (Giarraffa) Miceli; siblings Joe, Don, Josephine (Copp), and Frank. Survived by daughters Mary (Thomas R.) Kelly of Tulsa, OK, Natalie (Edward) Munding of Annapolis, MD; sons, Joseph (Elizabeth) of Minneapolis, MN, and Frank (Tawnya) of Plano, TX; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Connie was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She attended RosatiKain High School, and later, Harris Teachers College. She taught at Ste. Genevieve DuBois, Warson Woods, MO. After retiring, she helped adults learn to read and tutored inter-city children. Her church, the Bible, and prayer were always a large part of her life. Her last years were spent at The Villa at Montereau, Tulsa, OK. Services: A Celebration Mass is planned at St. Joseph's Church, Clayton, MO, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Memorials appreciated to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019