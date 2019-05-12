Earls, Constance J. (nee Capone), Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim and loving mother of Julie. Dear sister and aunt. Friend to many, especially her pals in the Skyhawks. Services: A memorial Mass at St. Raphael the Archangel, 6000 Jamieson, St. Louis, MO 63109, will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Mass cards preferred or memorial con- tributions may be made in her name to .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019