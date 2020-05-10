Constance M. Rohrbach
Rohrbach, Constance M. (nee Wilson) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Thursday May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James W. Rohrbach; dear mother of Ronald Rohrbach, Debra (Tim) Klos; Donald (Carol) Rohrbach, Kenneth (Theresa) Rohrbach, Edward Rohrbach and John (Vicki) Rohrbach; loving grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 11; our dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Association. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
