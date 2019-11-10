Stapf, Constance M.
(nee Callahan), age 91, passed away, Thursday, November 7, 2019. The eighth and youngest child of Daniel and Genevieve (nee Kelly) Callahan. Loving mother of David (Patty), Jan (Kris) Kroen, Karen (Jerry) Hilf, and Neal (Amy). Former wife of the late Charlie Stapf. Loving grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 10. Aunt and friend to many. Services: Visitation at J. B. Smith Funeral Home, 7456 Manchester Road, in Maplewood, Friday, November 15 from 4-8 p.m. Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Saturday, November 16, 11:30 a.m. with Interment following at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the APA in Brentwood or the CARE organization at STMM (Brentwood).