Constance Pogue

Pogue, Constance

(nee Thacker) Thursday, August 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Sammy D. Pogue for over 39 years; dear mother of Denise Conway, Robert Schaefer Jr., Cindy Hooker and the late Richard Schaefer; dear stepmother of Connie Asher, Larry Pogue, Neal (Lisa) Pogue and Gary Pogue; beloved grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of many. Our dear sister, sister in law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, August 31, 4-8 p.m. with Memorial service held at 7 p.m. Interment Private.