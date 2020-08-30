1/
Constance Pogue
Pogue, Constance

(nee Thacker) Thursday, August 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Sammy D. Pogue for over 39 years; dear mother of Denise Conway, Robert Schaefer Jr., Cindy Hooker and the late Richard Schaefer; dear stepmother of Connie Asher, Larry Pogue, Neal (Lisa) Pogue and Gary Pogue; beloved grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of many. Our dear sister, sister in law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, August 31, 4-8 p.m. with Memorial service held at 7 p.m. Interment Private.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
AUG
31
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
