|
|
Prothero, Constance Connie (nee Rogers) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, July 6, 2019. Dear mother of Steve (Cheryl) and Bob Prothero, and Kathy (Mike) Ziegler; our dear sister-inlaw, aunt and friend. Services: Visitation at Meramec Bluffs Chapel Wednesday, July 10, 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Contributions to The or The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 8, 2019