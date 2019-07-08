St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Meramec Bluffs Chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Meramec Bluffs Chapel
Constance "Connie" Prothero

Constance "Connie" Prothero Obituary
Prothero, Constance Connie (nee Rogers) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, July 6, 2019. Dear mother of Steve (Cheryl) and Bob Prothero, and Kathy (Mike) Ziegler; our dear sister-inlaw, aunt and friend. Services: Visitation at Meramec Bluffs Chapel Wednesday, July 10, 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Contributions to The or The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 8, 2019
