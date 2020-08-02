Revelle, Cora Katherine

age 92, of Pevely, MO. July 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vaton "V.A." Revelle. dear mother of the late Terri (Kenneth survives of Troy, MO) Grissom and the late Alice (the late Paul) Dyle, dear grandmother of James "Doug" Grissom, Amanda (Ed) Ruppert, and Dawn Spencer, dear great-grandmother of Kaitlyn Ruppert, Ashlee Ruppert, and Andy Ruppert. Preceded in death by 4 sisters and 6 brothers. Beloved aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at VINYARD's, Pevely. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials to American Cancer Society or Wounded Warrior Project.