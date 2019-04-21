Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cora May Beggs. View Sign

Beggs, Cora May Cora May Beggs, (nee McNeill), age 97, of St. Louis, MO passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Cora was born on September 23, 1921 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter to George and Flora (Kern) McNeill. She married a neighborhood boy, William S. Beggs, Jr. in 1944 at Lindell St. Louis Cathedral, St. Louis, MO during World War II. Cora was the oldest of the popular McNeill - Sisters living on the McPherson Avenue in the Cathedral Parish. She had worked for Westinghouse Claims department as a secretary and managed the office after her boss got drafted until his return. Cora became a homemaker after her daughter, Pam was born on December 9, 1945 shortly after World War II ended. Four years later, on December 2, 1949 her son, Bill was born and Thomas was born on August 30, 1955. As a family benefit package from Pam's job at TWA, Cora and Bill traveled around the world many times and enjoyed traveling European countries, especially Istanbul, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bombay, Bangkok and Taiwan. Cora was a lifetime member for Clan McNeill-America and served as Genealogist. She was also a lifetime member of Alliance De Française, St. Louis, MO, Daughters of the American Revolution, and National Society Magna Charta Dames and Barons. Cora was a lifelong competitive bridge-player and had completed the daily crossword puzzle in the St. Louis Post Dispatch through the age of 97. Survivors include one son, William Stewart (Denise) Beggs III of St. Louis, MO; one son-in-law, Gilbert Chuck Johnston of St. Louis, MO; two grandchildren, Brian Churchill (Christine) Johnston of High Ridge, MO, Brittany (Kevin) Beggs-Bohnert of Chattanooga, TN. and one great grandson Beau Bohnert of Chattanooga, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Beggs, Jr; one daughter, Pam Johnston; one son, Tom Beggs; four sisters Dorothy, Brownie, Mille, and Margie, one brother, Tom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Missouri Botanical Gardens. For more information or to sign an online guest register please visit

Beggs, Cora May Cora May Beggs, (nee McNeill), age 97, of St. Louis, MO passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Cora was born on September 23, 1921 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter to George and Flora (Kern) McNeill. She married a neighborhood boy, William S. Beggs, Jr. in 1944 at Lindell St. Louis Cathedral, St. Louis, MO during World War II. Cora was the oldest of the popular McNeill - Sisters living on the McPherson Avenue in the Cathedral Parish. She had worked for Westinghouse Claims department as a secretary and managed the office after her boss got drafted until his return. Cora became a homemaker after her daughter, Pam was born on December 9, 1945 shortly after World War II ended. Four years later, on December 2, 1949 her son, Bill was born and Thomas was born on August 30, 1955. As a family benefit package from Pam's job at TWA, Cora and Bill traveled around the world many times and enjoyed traveling European countries, especially Istanbul, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bombay, Bangkok and Taiwan. Cora was a lifetime member for Clan McNeill-America and served as Genealogist. She was also a lifetime member of Alliance De Française, St. Louis, MO, Daughters of the American Revolution, and National Society Magna Charta Dames and Barons. Cora was a lifelong competitive bridge-player and had completed the daily crossword puzzle in the St. Louis Post Dispatch through the age of 97. Survivors include one son, William Stewart (Denise) Beggs III of St. Louis, MO; one son-in-law, Gilbert Chuck Johnston of St. Louis, MO; two grandchildren, Brian Churchill (Christine) Johnston of High Ridge, MO, Brittany (Kevin) Beggs-Bohnert of Chattanooga, TN. and one great grandson Beau Bohnert of Chattanooga, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Beggs, Jr; one daughter, Pam Johnston; one son, Tom Beggs; four sisters Dorothy, Brownie, Mille, and Margie, one brother, Tom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Missouri Botanical Gardens. For more information or to sign an online guest register please visit www.pyattfuenralhome.com . Services: Funeral services will be held at Pyatt Funeral Home in Coulterville, IL at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 with Brother Jeff Downard officiating. Interment will be Coulterville City Cemetery, Coulterville, IL. Visitation will be at Pyatt Funeral Home in Coulterville, IL on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close