Crocco, Corinne A.

Born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, married to Thomas Crocco, Sr, and raised five sons Thomas, David, Ken, Phillip and John, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Corinne was a registered nurse and worked as a private duty nurse. She was a devout Lutheran and attended services regularly.

Corinne loved to travel and spent time in Europe, South America, Ireland and the Middle East. When her husband passed, she moved to St. Charles to be nearer to her family.

She had 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, all of whom remember her fondly.

Services: Corinne donated her remains to a local University. A private memorial for family members will be held on March 21st.