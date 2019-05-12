Cullen, Corinne Mar. 14, 1925 - May 7, 2019. Corinne began her career as a RN after graduating from Washington University School of Nursing. After enlisting in the United States Army she worked as an Operating Room Nurse at a Field Hospital during the Korean Conflict. She returned to St. Louis and worked as a Nurse Anesthetist until her retirement from Jewish Hospital. She leaves behind many friends and extended family, as well as a host of former patients to mourn her memory. Services are private. www.valhallafunerals.net
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019