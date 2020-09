Boettcher, Corinne M.

Corinne M. Boettcher, (nee Hauser), age 102. Friday, September 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carl W. Boettcher; loving mother of Cheryl (Jan) Tarsala, loving grandmother of Kristen and Rosalie Tarsala; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend; preceded in death by her two brothers and two sisters.

Services: To be arranged after the pandemic has subsided.