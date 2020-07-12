McDermott, Cornelia M.

(nee Meyer) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack McDermott; loving mother of Michelle (the late Keith) Schmitt, Margaret (John) Simon and the late Kenneth McDermott; dear grandmother of Meghan, George (Esraa), Johnny (Natasha) and Mary (Mark); dear great-grandmother of Maya, Georgie, Karina; dear sister of Richard, Jean, Joan, Joe and Matthew.

Services: Private interment at a previous date. Donations to the Humane Society or M.S. Society appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.