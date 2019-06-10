St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
5020 Rhodes Ave
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Brouk, Cornelius W. Cornie Passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving and constant companion to his wife Mary Ann (Nana). They would have celebrated 69 years of marriage on June 17, 2019. Proud and devoted Dad and Pop to Sandy (Jim) Britton and Daniel (Robyn) Brouk; loving Paw Paw to his grandchildren Ariel (Greg) Stephens, Rachel (Dan) Sweeney, Shannan (Justin) Cyboron and Michael Britton (partner Casey Benson). Also Paw Paw to his treasured great-grandchildren Jabin, Guinevere, Penelope, and Evelyn Stephens, Britton Sweeney, and Charlotte Cyboron. He was a loving brother, brother-in-law and Uncle Cornie to many nieces and nephews. He served in the Navy during World War II. He was a great sportsman, wonderful cook, had a great sense of humor and was an avid gardener. Among many things, he grew delicious radishes and tomatoes and his specialty was zinnias. The entire neighborhood will miss his beautiful yard, full of colorful zinnias. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, June 12, 10:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church (5020 Rhodes Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109) for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, June 11, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 10, 2019
