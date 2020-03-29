St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Coy M. Graham

Coy M. Graham Obituary

Graham, Coy M.

Left this life peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 98.

He was proceeded in death by Helen L. Graham, his wife of 64 years. Dear father of Carol Belloli, Nancy (Dick) Arnoldy, Joyce (Charlie) Woodard and Bob (Ann) Graham; dear grandfather of Michael (Lisa) Belloli, David (Amy) Belloli, Christopher (Julie) Belloli, Kelly Arnoldy, Matthew (Kaitlyn) Arnoldy, Elizabeth (Joe)

Pomerenke, Christine (Blake)

Twisselman, Justin (Julia)

Woodard, Meghan (Jason) Becker, Katie (Wes) Hamer, Claire, Kathryn and Kristin Graham; dear great-grand-father of 23.

WWII Army Veteran, uncle and friend to many. He lived a long, happy, and blessed life and will be greatly missed.

Services: Private Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Celebration of life to be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to Microfinancing Partners in Africa, 4949 Columbia Ave., St. Louis 63139 or Sharing Connections, 5111 Chase Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515 (support for needy families). The family wishes to thank the staff of Friendship Village Sunset Hills for their kindness and loving care. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
Remember
