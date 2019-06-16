St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Cozetta McKillop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cozetta V. McKillop

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cozetta V. McKillop Obituary
McKillop, Cozetta V. (nee Knight), passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Alex J. McKillop Jr.; loving mother of Alex J. (Chrissy) McKillip IV, Gregory R.(Marilyn) McKillop, Cozetta Sue McKillop and Michael John (Eva) McKillop; dearest grandmother of Alex V, Jared, Sarah, Scott, Justin, Gerrie, Geannie and Garrett; dear sister of Jerry (Dennis) Saban, dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, June 18, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Backstoppers Association. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now