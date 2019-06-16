|
McKillop, Cozetta V. (nee Knight), passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Alex J. McKillop Jr.; loving mother of Alex J. (Chrissy) McKillip IV, Gregory R.(Marilyn) McKillop, Cozetta Sue McKillop and Michael John (Eva) McKillop; dearest grandmother of Alex V, Jared, Sarah, Scott, Justin, Gerrie, Geannie and Garrett; dear sister of Jerry (Dennis) Saban, dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, June 18, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Backstoppers Association. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019