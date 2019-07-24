Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR 12444 Olive Blvd Creve Coeur , MO 63141 (314)-514-1111 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR 12444 Olive Blvd Creve Coeur , MO 63141 View Map Funeral Mass 11:30 AM Incarnate Word Parish 13416 Olive Blvd Chesterfield , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Aubuchon, Dr. Craig E. Dr. Craig E. Aubuchon, age 64, was Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on July 16, 2019. He was born on November 21, 1954 in Perryville, MO. He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen (Pohl); his loving children Jason, Brian (wife Cat), Kathryn (fiancé Michael Moran), and Stephen; and his two precious granddaughters, Natalie and Jennifer. Other survivors include his mother Florence Aubuchon, his brother Jim (wife Pam), his sister Christiann. His sisters-inlaw include Mary Ann Pohl, Nancy Canny, Kathy Sexton (husband Jeff) and his brothers-in-law include John, Robert and Jim (wife Judy). He is preceded in death by his father C. Duane Duke Aubuchon, parents-in-law Conrad and Mary Pohl and two brothers-in-law, David Pohl and Edward Canny. Dr. Aubuchon was a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in foot and ankle surgery. He had been in practice in the St. Louis area for 33 years. He graduated from Medical College of Ohio-Toledo. Dr. Aubuchon completed his residency at Southern Illinois University. He graduated from St. Louis University in 1975. He was passionate about his work and took personal interest in his patients. He is an honorary graduate of De Smet Jesuit High School, class of 1972. He was the physician for that school's football team and is a member of De Smet's Hall of Fame. The greatest joy in Dr. Aubuchon's life was his family. He cherished their time together. He was so proud of the fine individuals his children are today. He also enjoyed golf, travel, all sports, reading, his church community, and getting together with friends. His laugh was infectious. He will be missed by the many family and friends who loved him. Services: Visitation is Friday, July 26 from 3-8 PM at OrtmannStipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd. in Creve Coeur. The funeral Mass will be held at Incarnate Word Parish at 11:30 AM, Saturday, July 27, 13416 Olive Blvd. in Chesterfield. A private interment is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Craig E. Aubuchon Scholarship Fund at De Smet Jesuit High School. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home





Aubuchon, Dr. Craig E. Dr. Craig E. Aubuchon, age 64, was Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on July 16, 2019. He was born on November 21, 1954 in Perryville, MO. He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen (Pohl); his loving children Jason, Brian (wife Cat), Kathryn (fiancé Michael Moran), and Stephen; and his two precious granddaughters, Natalie and Jennifer. Other survivors include his mother Florence Aubuchon, his brother Jim (wife Pam), his sister Christiann. His sisters-inlaw include Mary Ann Pohl, Nancy Canny, Kathy Sexton (husband Jeff) and his brothers-in-law include John, Robert and Jim (wife Judy). He is preceded in death by his father C. Duane Duke Aubuchon, parents-in-law Conrad and Mary Pohl and two brothers-in-law, David Pohl and Edward Canny. Dr. Aubuchon was a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in foot and ankle surgery. He had been in practice in the St. Louis area for 33 years. He graduated from Medical College of Ohio-Toledo. Dr. Aubuchon completed his residency at Southern Illinois University. He graduated from St. Louis University in 1975. He was passionate about his work and took personal interest in his patients. He is an honorary graduate of De Smet Jesuit High School, class of 1972. He was the physician for that school's football team and is a member of De Smet's Hall of Fame. The greatest joy in Dr. Aubuchon's life was his family. He cherished their time together. He was so proud of the fine individuals his children are today. He also enjoyed golf, travel, all sports, reading, his church community, and getting together with friends. His laugh was infectious. He will be missed by the many family and friends who loved him. Services: Visitation is Friday, July 26 from 3-8 PM at OrtmannStipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd. in Creve Coeur. The funeral Mass will be held at Incarnate Word Parish at 11:30 AM, Saturday, July 27, 13416 Olive Blvd. in Chesterfield. A private interment is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Craig E. Aubuchon Scholarship Fund at De Smet Jesuit High School. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close