Meine, Craig J. Thursday, April 30, 2020. Beloved son of Noeleen Miller and Hank Meine; dear brother of Scott and Todd Meine; dear uncle of Mason, Chad, Brooke and Blake Meine; our dear nephew, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, Saturday, May 9, 1 p.m. until memorial service at 3 p.m.



