Biesterfeld, Craig Stewart Passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Husband of Isabel Hall Biesterfeld; father of Christopher Biesterfeld (Betsy), Lindsay Luby (Timothy) and Samuel Biesterfeld (Tricia); son of Ula Biesterfeld and the late Howard Biesterfeld; grandfather of Brittany, Bailey, Justin, Maya, Grace and Ava, Natalie and Bobby, and Benjamin; brother of James Biesterfeld and Peggy Wagner (Pat). Craig practiced law in St. Louis for over forty years with integrity and the highest ethical standards. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at Concordia Lutheran Church, Marshall at Sarah, Maplewood on Friday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019