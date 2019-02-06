|
Daniels, Curtis D. Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Stacey Daniels (nee Channell) for 27 years; dear father of Brandon and Nathan Daniels; dear son of Arlene Hanger; dear brother of Christine Daniels and Corena Godwin; our dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, February 8, 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to The Siteman Cancer Center. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019