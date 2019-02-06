Home

Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Curtis D. Daniels Obituary
Daniels, Curtis D. Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Stacey Daniels (nee Channell) for 27 years; dear father of Brandon and Nathan Daniels; dear son of Arlene Hanger; dear brother of Christine Daniels and Corena Godwin; our dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, February 8, 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to The Siteman Cancer Center. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
