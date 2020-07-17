Johnson, Curtis R.

Curtis R. Johnson (June 21, 1931 - July 14, 2020).

Curt Johnson was a man of faith - he loved God, his family, and his country. He enjoyed a good round of golf, hunting and fishing, the game of Bridge, and competitive showing of horses and raising cattle. He was a faithful and loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend generous with his time while a mentor to many. Curt's favorite church hymn was "It Is Well With My Soul."? Indeed, his was a life well lived and well loved.

Curt would want the world to know how much he loved his wife of 67 years , Elizabeth "Libby" Johnson of Houston, TX, how much he loved his daughter, Karen (Michael) Chohrach of Austin, TX, and how much he loved his granddaughter, Christine Chohrach of Uniondale, NY attending Hofstra University. Curt is also survived by his sister, Bette (the late Tom) Bock of Kenton, TN and his brother, Bob (Brenda) Johnson of Satillo, MS. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Alice, a brother George H. Johnson, and a sister Freda Jo Leach. A special note of gratitude goes to Hannah and the entire caretaker team for Curt.

Born in Pocahontas, AR on June 21, 1931 to Alice Johnson (nee James) and Sam Johnson, and after graduating from Pocahontas High School in 1948, Curt spent the next four years serving his country in the United States Air Force. His superiors commended his strong leadership, intelligence, superior efficiency, and excellent character as a credit to the Service. He was stationed in Texas, Guam, Maryland, Washington DC, New York, and Pennsylvania. Curt qualified for Aviation Cadet Training but decided it was time to prove himself in civilian life.

After his Honorable Discharge in 1952 from the United States Air Force, Curt began an illustrious career that would span four decades at Brown Shoe Company headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Starting within the Management Trainee program and rising to Executive Vice President of Brown Shoe Company, Curt proved himself as an outstanding leader esteemed not only at Brown Shoe but throughout the shoe manufacturing industry and around the world. He attended the Harvard Business School - Advanced Management Program, 87th Session, finishing in 1981. He served on numerous Boards, and was an advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative for 12 years.

Along his faith journey, Curt served as a Deacon at Second Baptist Church in Houston, TX, and taught Sunday School at Parkway Baptist Church in St. Louis, MO.

The family wishes to thank everyone for the kindness and love shown to us during this difficult time. "Grandad" will be missed, and he was loved more than words can ever express. For us, he was truly a "big deal" in our lives. A Memorial Service at Second Baptist Church in Houston, TX will be held in the future. Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).

"In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you." John 14:2