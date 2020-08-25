Chamness, Cynthia "Cindy"

age 74, passed away peacefully at her home on August 14, 2020 after a long struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. Cindy was born June 20th, 1946 in St Louis, Missouri to Helen and John Powers. She and Chip married in 1974 and enjoyed 46 years together. They lived mostly in St. Louis until their move to Clark, Colorado in 2001.

Cindy had a passion for life and an energy few could match. She gave her time helping the Women's Exchange in St. Louis, and Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, amongst several entities. Always creative, she began her career as an elementary art teacher, then started her own interior design business. She loved her horses, skiing, and travel.

In 2012, she miraculously survived a horseback riding accident. Her recovery was long, and even though her energy was slightly diminished, her spirit never was. Her greatest loves were God, family and friends.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Chip Chamness; sons Hunter (Carolyn) Chamness, and JP Chamness; daughter Helen Bruellman; grandchildren Lucy and Teddy Chamness, and Natalie and Ashley Bruellman; sister Sallie (Jack) Kramer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services: A Celebration of Cindy's life was held at 3 Crooked Bar C Ranch on Saturday, August 22nd at 10:30 a.m., 51105 RCR 129. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Name Church, Lift Up of Routt County, or St. Louis Women's Exchange in care of the Yampa Valley Funeral Home, PO Box 776090, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.