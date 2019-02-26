St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Dianne Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cynthia Dianne Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Cynthia Dianne (nee Baniak), passed away, Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Scott Johnson; dearest mother of Rodney Cook, Scott and Steven Johnson; loving daughter of Albert and Dianne Baniak and daughter-in-law of Doris and the late Eugene Johnson; dear sister of Richard (Dianne) Baniak; sister-in-law of Lory (Roy) Thurman and Donald (Renee) Johnson; our dear niece, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral service at The Crossing at Chesterfield, 114 N. Eatherton Road, Chesterfield, Wednesday, February 27 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, February 26 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information