Johnson, Cynthia Dianne (nee Baniak), passed away, Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Scott Johnson; dearest mother of Rodney Cook, Scott and Steven Johnson; loving daughter of Albert and Dianne Baniak and daughter-in-law of Doris and the late Eugene Johnson; dear sister of Richard (Dianne) Baniak; sister-in-law of Lory (Roy) Thurman and Donald (Renee) Johnson; our dear niece, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral service at The Crossing at Chesterfield, 114 N. Eatherton Road, Chesterfield, Wednesday, February 27 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, February 26 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019