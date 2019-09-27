Gerdes, Cynthia

(nee Crooks), born 7/11/1970, died 9/24/2019 in the home of her parents Jim and Ginger Crooks in St. Louis, MO. She died after living 13 months with the diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer and metastatic brain disease, living the last 6+ months with Hospice. Lover of tennis and running and ping-pong. Lover of Life. Beloved Partner, Mother, Sister, Daughter, and Friend.

She treasured her dedicated work as middle school guidance counselor and devoted her her life to her surviving children Aaron and Kyle Gerdes. She is also survived by partner Jan Robert Claussen, her siblings Carol Crooks and Cathy Zimmerman, and daughter-in-law Amber Gerdes.

Services: Memorials and Life Celebrations are planned on Saturdays: Oct 5, 2019 in St. Louis at St. Paul's UCC in Oakville, 2:30 p.m. family visitation and 4 p.m. service; and in Lee's Summit, MO on Oct 19, 2019, sometime following the Kansas City marathon. Memorial donations may be made to Raytown Educational Foundation, 10750 E. 350 Highway, Raytown, MO 64138; or GBS Foundation International, 375 East Elm Street, Suite 101, Conshohocken, PA 19428.