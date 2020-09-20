Glassey, Cynthia McKee

Cynthia Ann McKee Glassey, 82, of Chesterfield, MO then Lexington, NC, passed away September 15, 2020 at the Transition Life Center in Raleigh.

Mrs. Glassey was born in Godfrey, Illinois on February 4, 1938 to Nicholas Challacombe McKee and Myrtle Hyten McKee. She was was an active member of St. Mark Presbyterian Church in Ballwin, MO. Mrs. Glassey was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother whose memory will be cherished forevermore.

Surviving are her children, Glenda Leonard (Eddie) of Lexington and Richard Glassey, Jr. (Julie) of Lindenhurst, IL; a sister, Kathleen McKee Givens (David) of Fenton, MO; and six grandchildren, Nicholas Leonard (Dhanishry), Adam Leonard (Megan), Meghan Leonard, Sarah Glassey, Annemarie Glassey, and Joseph Glassey. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard Glassey, Sr.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont Drive, Ballwin, MO 63011.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.