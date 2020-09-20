1/1
Cynthia McKee Glassey
1938 - 2020
Glassey, Cynthia McKee

Cynthia Ann McKee Glassey, 82, of Chesterfield, MO then Lexington, NC, passed away September 15, 2020 at the Transition Life Center in Raleigh.

Mrs. Glassey was born in Godfrey, Illinois on February 4, 1938 to Nicholas Challacombe McKee and Myrtle Hyten McKee. She was was an active member of St. Mark Presbyterian Church in Ballwin, MO. Mrs. Glassey was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother whose memory will be cherished forevermore.

Surviving are her children, Glenda Leonard (Eddie) of Lexington and Richard Glassey, Jr. (Julie) of Lindenhurst, IL; a sister, Kathleen McKee Givens (David) of Fenton, MO; and six grandchildren, Nicholas Leonard (Dhanishry), Adam Leonard (Megan), Meghan Leonard, Sarah Glassey, Annemarie Glassey, and Joseph Glassey. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard Glassey, Sr.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont Drive, Ballwin, MO 63011.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC 27292
(336) 248-2311
Memories & Condolences

September 17, 2020
Glenda,I am sorry to hear about your lost, your mother was a wonderful person, I was fortunate to meet her my sympathy to you and,family,
Parmawattee Prasad
Acquaintance
September 17, 2020
So very sorry for your loss of a dear love one. Charlie F Sides and All families of Lexington Welcome NC and SC and Michigan.
Teresa and Jack Peterson
Friend
September 16, 2020
Glenda I was so sorry to see your mom passed away. Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers for peace and comfort.
Marsha Safrit
Friend
September 16, 2020
Adam Leonard
Grandchild
September 16, 2020
Glenda, so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and am praying for you during this time of sorrow. Take care.
Susan Agner
Coworker
September 16, 2020
Glenda,
So sorry for your loss. May you all be at peace.
Lisabeth Slate
Coworker
September 15, 2020
May the family have peace now that their mother is gone. She was a very nice pers[n
Nancy Aaron
Classmate
