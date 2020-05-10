Cynthia Sue Jenkins
Jenkins, Cynthia Sue born to Virginia (Constantin) Jenkins and Howard Jenkins on March 11, 1946, passed peacefully on Sunday, April 26th, 2020 due to COVID-19. Cherished mother of Tami Rigdon Wells, loving sister of Judith Stevens (Jenkins), Richard Jenkins, Wendy Jenkins (Miller), dear aunt to many. Cindy will forever be defined by her tender heart, unequaled generosity and resilient spirit. She rejoiced in other's happiness, much more than her own. Cindy will be deeply missed and live forever in our hearts. "What we have once enjoyed we can never loose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us." Helen Keller. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all to plant a perennial in Cindy's honor. By doing so, we celebrate her life with a living memorial. Please text a photo of your plant to any family member.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
