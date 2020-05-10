Weis (Von Hoffmann), Cynthia Cindy Weis, loving wife, mom, and grandma, passed away May 1, at 63. She was kind-spirited, going out of her way to make those around her feel at home. She is survived by her husband, Steve, her daughters Lindsey & Lauren (Tom), her mother, Barbara, and her five siblings. Most proudly, she was Grammy to Norah. If you wish to celebrate Cindy's life, add a hummingbird feeder to your yard.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store