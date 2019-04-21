Linihan, D. Michael of Naples, Florida, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on April 14, 2019 after a long, but very determined, battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Susan Mike, his son Jeffrey, his daughter-in-law Julie, and and two grandchildren, Mason and Lilly. Mike, as he was always known, was a 1963 graduate, magna cum laude from Westminster College, where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and an active member of the College's debate team. After considering a number of law school scholarships, he attended the University of Kansas Law School from which he graduated in 1966. He then entered the Army Service and was stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey and DMZ, Korea. He served in the rank of Captain. Upon his discharge from the Army in 1968, he and his wife relocated to St. Louis to fulfill a long-term dream to practice management-side labor and employment law; He joined the 4 lawyer firm of McMahon Berger, (later McMahon, Berger, Hanna, Linihan, Cody and McCarthy). Throughout his almost 40year career with the firm, he and his partners built the firm exponentially with a substantial national practice. They were especially privileged to represent many of the corporate leaders in the St. Louis business community. For over 4 decades, his peers in the legal community awarded him the highest ratings possible for both his legal skills and ethical conduct, as well as inclusion in Best Lawyers in America. In 2006, he joined the Lowenbaum Partnership (later Jackson Lewis) until his retirement in 2019. Mike had many interests outside of his legal practice, including his homes at the Lake and in Naples, Florida, traveling and golf. He and his wife toured the world, visiting over 100 countries. Philanthropically, he also had many passions and served on numerous boards, including Westminster College and MICDS. Services: Burial will be private. A memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church in St. Louis, MO, followed by a reception at Old Warson Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Office of Development, Westminster College, 501 Westminster Avenue, Fulton, MO 65251 (https://www.wcmo.edu/giving/index.html) or a . www.boppchapel.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary