Obituary Guest Book View Sign

McDonald, D.W. Mac A long time Insurance Agent passed away April 5, 2019; born in Des Moines County, Iowa to his parents Harold and Genevieve McDonald (nee Baer). Mac, as he was known to his friends, married the love of his life, Donna Craig of Sullivan, MO and celebrated 42 happy loving years together in business and personal life. Dear brother of the late Maurice (Emma Mae) McDonald; loving uncle of Richard (the late Suzi) McDonald of Champaign, IL, the late Ted McDonald of Morning Sun, Iowa, Ron (Mary) McDonald of Grimes, IA, Janet (Jeff) Schulte of Mililani, HI and David McDonald (Nina Sukhaya); great uncle of Ben, Matt, Jay, Diane and Emily; brother-in law of Darrel (Joann) Craig and Carole (Ron) Schaefer; our dear grand other father of 4, surrogate grandfather of 4 and friend to many. At the age of 9, after the passing of his father, Mac and his brother Maurice managed the family farm. A rodeo was held every fall at the Burlington, Iowa Fair Grounds. Mac responded when the Rodeo Organizer asked for a volunteer from the stands to ride the Brahma Bull, 10 seconds for $10,000. He lasted 13 seconds, and when pitched from the bull, landed on his feet. Only one problem after that, the organizer did not have the money to pay him, but Mac was ready and willing to do the ride again. Mac graduated from Morning Sun High School in 1945 where he played basketball. After graduation Mac played in a locally organized circuit in South Eastern Iowa. His free throw percentage record of 96.3 still stands today. Mac was a well known race car driver in South East Iowa. There he would drive and later own a 1934 Ford (the vehicle of choice for those days) The Red Devil, number 8, racing basically in Southeast Iowa as a member of the Midwest Midget Auto Racing Association. Mac served in the United States Army Security Agency in Europe during the Korean War. Upon returning to Iowa after his Army days, Mac began his Insurance career with the Iowa Inspection Bureau as property engineer. He then joined the Insurance Agency of North America until 1969 when he established the McDonald Insurance Agency with Donna Craig as partner who would later become his wife. He served on the Board of Citizens National Bank for many years, a long time member of Norwood Hills Country Club, and member of Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church. Mac was a loyal participant in the University of Missouri Athletic Development Program. He was president of the Tealwood Board of Governors for many years and co-founder of the Tealwood Golf Classic. Mac was proud of his Irish Heritage. He was voted Irish Man of the Year at Norwood Hills Country Club in 2003. There you will see the Irish Flag furnished by Himself flying annually every March 17th. Mac is known for his great Irish humor, those Irish eyes and great Irish smile. He is the epitome of love, loyalty and friendship, there when you needed him and always a gentleman and a gentle man. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that Memorial Contributions be to Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, or Norwood Hills Country Club Scholarship Fund. VISITATION: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at ORTMANN- STIPANOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Arrangements by Kevin & Ellen O'Sullivan. FUNERAL SERVICE: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at LADUE CHAPEL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 9450 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124. INTERMENT: Private next day at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full Military Honors.





McDonald, D.W. Mac A long time Insurance Agent passed away April 5, 2019; born in Des Moines County, Iowa to his parents Harold and Genevieve McDonald (nee Baer). Mac, as he was known to his friends, married the love of his life, Donna Craig of Sullivan, MO and celebrated 42 happy loving years together in business and personal life. Dear brother of the late Maurice (Emma Mae) McDonald; loving uncle of Richard (the late Suzi) McDonald of Champaign, IL, the late Ted McDonald of Morning Sun, Iowa, Ron (Mary) McDonald of Grimes, IA, Janet (Jeff) Schulte of Mililani, HI and David McDonald (Nina Sukhaya); great uncle of Ben, Matt, Jay, Diane and Emily; brother-in law of Darrel (Joann) Craig and Carole (Ron) Schaefer; our dear grand other father of 4, surrogate grandfather of 4 and friend to many. At the age of 9, after the passing of his father, Mac and his brother Maurice managed the family farm. A rodeo was held every fall at the Burlington, Iowa Fair Grounds. Mac responded when the Rodeo Organizer asked for a volunteer from the stands to ride the Brahma Bull, 10 seconds for $10,000. He lasted 13 seconds, and when pitched from the bull, landed on his feet. Only one problem after that, the organizer did not have the money to pay him, but Mac was ready and willing to do the ride again. Mac graduated from Morning Sun High School in 1945 where he played basketball. After graduation Mac played in a locally organized circuit in South Eastern Iowa. His free throw percentage record of 96.3 still stands today. Mac was a well known race car driver in South East Iowa. There he would drive and later own a 1934 Ford (the vehicle of choice for those days) The Red Devil, number 8, racing basically in Southeast Iowa as a member of the Midwest Midget Auto Racing Association. Mac served in the United States Army Security Agency in Europe during the Korean War. Upon returning to Iowa after his Army days, Mac began his Insurance career with the Iowa Inspection Bureau as property engineer. He then joined the Insurance Agency of North America until 1969 when he established the McDonald Insurance Agency with Donna Craig as partner who would later become his wife. He served on the Board of Citizens National Bank for many years, a long time member of Norwood Hills Country Club, and member of Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church. Mac was a loyal participant in the University of Missouri Athletic Development Program. He was president of the Tealwood Board of Governors for many years and co-founder of the Tealwood Golf Classic. Mac was proud of his Irish Heritage. He was voted Irish Man of the Year at Norwood Hills Country Club in 2003. There you will see the Irish Flag furnished by Himself flying annually every March 17th. Mac is known for his great Irish humor, those Irish eyes and great Irish smile. He is the epitome of love, loyalty and friendship, there when you needed him and always a gentleman and a gentle man. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that Memorial Contributions be to Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, or Norwood Hills Country Club Scholarship Fund. VISITATION: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at ORTMANN- STIPANOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Arrangements by Kevin & Ellen O'Sullivan. FUNERAL SERVICE: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at LADUE CHAPEL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 9450 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124. INTERMENT: Private next day at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full Military Honors. Funeral Home Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR

12444 Olive Blvd

Creve Coeur , MO 63141

(314) 514-1111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close