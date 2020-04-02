St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Dale E. Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Dale E. Griffin Obituary

Griffin, Rev. Dale E.

Asleep in Jesus, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie L. Griffin; dear father of Patricia Griffin (Brooke Hull), Joan Griffin (Kenneth Weitz), John (Ginger) Griffin and Cheryl Griffin (Steve Stone); loving grandfather of Zoe Bunyard; dear brother of Carl (the late June) Griffin and the late Donald (Marjorie) Griffin.

During a long career at the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, the Rev. Griffin served as a pastor, educator, writer, and editor. He graduated from Concordia Seminary in Springfield, IL and earned advanced degrees at Temple University and the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, PA.

Services: Private graveside services were held at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glendale Lutheran Church. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now