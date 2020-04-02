|
Griffin, Rev. Dale E.
Asleep in Jesus, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie L. Griffin; dear father of Patricia Griffin (Brooke Hull), Joan Griffin (Kenneth Weitz), John (Ginger) Griffin and Cheryl Griffin (Steve Stone); loving grandfather of Zoe Bunyard; dear brother of Carl (the late June) Griffin and the late Donald (Marjorie) Griffin.
During a long career at the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, the Rev. Griffin served as a pastor, educator, writer, and editor. He graduated from Concordia Seminary in Springfield, IL and earned advanced degrees at Temple University and the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, PA.
Services: Private graveside services were held at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glendale Lutheran Church. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020