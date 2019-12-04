St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale McGinnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale E. McGinnis


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale E. McGinnis Obituary

McGinnis, Dale E.

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at age 89. Born March 16, 1930 in Northboro, IA.

Beloved husband for 65 years of Ella McGinnis (nee Coleman); loving father of Pamela (David) Birch, James McGinnis, Paula K. McGinnis and Patricia J. Ricks; dear grandfather of Lara, Leah, Lynn, Sarah, Kelly, Dale, Joe and Kara; dear great-grandfather of Alyssa, Eli, Tristan, Ella and Tavian; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Mr. McGinnis was a US Navy Korean War veteran and was employed for over 30 years at Insurance Company of North America (Cigna).

Services: Private services will be held at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.. Memorials to appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now