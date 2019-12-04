|
McGinnis, Dale E.
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at age 89. Born March 16, 1930 in Northboro, IA.
Beloved husband for 65 years of Ella McGinnis (nee Coleman); loving father of Pamela (David) Birch, James McGinnis, Paula K. McGinnis and Patricia J. Ricks; dear grandfather of Lara, Leah, Lynn, Sarah, Kelly, Dale, Joe and Kara; dear great-grandfather of Alyssa, Eli, Tristan, Ella and Tavian; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Mr. McGinnis was a US Navy Korean War veteran and was employed for over 30 years at Insurance Company of North America (Cigna).
Services: Private services will be held at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.. Memorials to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019