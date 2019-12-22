Dale Ebert

Guest Book
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Darren Jones
Service Information
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO
63304
(636)-936-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ebert, Dale

58, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynn Ebert; father of Justin (Jess) and Tyler Ebert; grandpa of Jailyn and Kayden; brother of Karl (Lori), Paul (Lisa) and Gail (Joe) LaFata and many extended family and friends. Dale worked as a Journeyman for St. Louis Carpenter's Union Local 32 for over 25 years. He was president of Bayfield Residents Assoc. Services: Visitation Sun. (12/22) 2 p.m.-8 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles 63304. Funeral Mon. 11 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar. Donations suggested to Humane Society of America. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.