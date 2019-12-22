Ebert, Dale
58, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynn Ebert; father of Justin (Jess) and Tyler Ebert; grandpa of Jailyn and Kayden; brother of Karl (Lori), Paul (Lisa) and Gail (Joe) LaFata and many extended family and friends. Dale worked as a Journeyman for St. Louis Carpenter's Union Local 32 for over 25 years. He was president of Bayfield Residents Assoc. Services: Visitation Sun. (12/22) 2 p.m.-8 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles 63304. Funeral Mon. 11 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar. Donations suggested to Humane Society of America. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com