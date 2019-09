Henner, Dale Eugene

Dale was a loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He died August 31, 2019, at age 88. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Services: visitation Mon., Sept. 9, 9:30 – 11:30am, Baue Cave Springs, 3950 W. Clay St. Service to follow at 11:30 am. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit baue.com.