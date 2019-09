Shockley, Dale H.

82 years, of Cedar Hill, on September 17, 2019. Survived by his significant other, Jean Rolf, his granddaughter, Cassie Watterson, and loving brother, uncle and special friend to many.

Services: Visitation Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, MO. Service Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary. Interment at St. Trinity Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.