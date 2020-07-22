Dale Jones

Jones, Dale

passed away on March 3 in New Mexico at the age of 84. He will be missed for his kindness and love of family.

Services: An informal Celebration of Life will be held July 25, 1:00 - 4:00 at the Family Center, The Church Jesus Christ of The Latter Day Saints, 10445 Clayton Road, Frontenac, MO 63131. If you wish to come share your memories, please contact the family at 314-724-5366 to allow us to insure room for social distancing and safety. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association in Dale's name.