Harmon, Dale Lee of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 67. Beloved son of the late Albert Lee and Mary Alice Harmon; loving husband of Susan Kienzle Harmon; devoted father of Amber Nicole Harmon, Mindi (Mike) Concialdi, and Leslie (Dan) Fluri-Ruzeu; cherished grandfather of Lucy Concialdi, Scarlett Ruzeu, and Harper Ruzeu; dear brother of David (Cheryl) Harmon, and Don (Colleen) Harmon; brother-in-law to, Michael (Valerie Battle) Kienzle, and Mary Kienzle; beloved uncle, nephew, cousin, godfather, coach and friend. Dale is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Mark Kienzle; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Barbara Kienzle. Dale was a three-time National Champion with Florissant Valley Junior College soccer and St. Louis University soccer and a four-time All American. Dale was inducted into the St. Louis University Hall of Fame for soccer. In 1972 he was listed in Who's Who of College Athletes. Dale was drafted by the Philadelphia Atoms of the NASL. After his athletic career he went into teaching, coaching, and was a Principal in the Hazelwood School District. After retiring he enjoyed traveling the world with his family. Dale was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 09, 2019, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Professional Firefighters of Eastern Missouri Hall (PFEM) located at 115 McMenamy Rd, St Peters, MO 63376. Casual attire is encouraged. In lieu of flowers please make donations to and Feral Companion Dog Rescue, at 2725 January, St Louis, MO 63139. Visit





3950 W. Clay

St. Charles , MO 63301

