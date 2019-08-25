Bartels, Dale Louis

Dale Bartels, 71, left this world peacefully, despite his best efforts, at 1:28 a.m. on August 22, 2019 surrounded by his family who loves him so very much. He is missed dearly by his wife, Marti (nee Cunningham), daughters Jenifer (Ivan) & Amelia (Johnny) Garcia, four sweet grandchildren, Dale, Isla, Herbi & Brooks, step-mother Ann Bartels of Jerseyville, IL, brothers Rick (Jody) of Pierre, South Dakota, Brad, Tim (Beth) Bartels of Jerseyville, IL, Lennie Schmidt of O?Fallon, IL & sisters Deana (Steve) Bowen of Hartselle, AL & Linda (Charlie) Tedrick of Hamel, IL, brother-in-law Mark (Sharon) Cunningham of Warrenton, MO plus many dear nieces & nephews. Born in Granite City, IL on November 25, 1947 to Betty Jean (Huebner) & Delbert Dale Bartels, both passed on, he graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1965, SIUE (biology) in 1969 & was draft #39 in the Vietnam War where he completed basic training at Ft Leonard Wood & was a conscientious objector. He married Martha on 121 & she stuck by his side, in good times & bad, to his dying day, giving their daughters the lifelong gift of a stable, happy & love-filled home. Ordained at Eden Seminary in 1975, he was a United Church of Christ minister for forty years & served congregations in Holstein, MO, Nashville, IL, Decatur, IL & Chesterfield, MO & made so many good friends. His unrelenting message all these years has been love & acceptance of all (no exceptions); even when the message was not well received. Radiating hospitality & genuine warmth, he never met a stranger & plied food & drink (namely Stag & gin & tonics) on his guests, whether they wanted them or not. He loved serving on the volunteer fire departments in Treloar, MO & Nashville, IL. He loved camping in the Florida Keys. He loved bluegrass (especially Saturday mornings on KDHX) & playing the banjo. He loved raising cows & goats. He loved walks in the woods & canoeing the Current & Black Rivers with his friends. He loved observing the night sky. He loved doting on his grand dogs. But most of all, he loved his family & they loved him back. In lieu of flowers, it would make him so happy for donations to be made to Isaiah 58 Ministries or to commit a random act of kindness of your choice.

Services: Visitation at The Christy (5856 Christy, St Louis, MO 63116) on Wednesday 889 starting at 2 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 6:30 p.m.