Merkel, Dale R. 62 yrs., fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on July 4, 2019. Beloved son of Bernice Fair and the late Robert Merkel; loving husband of Diana (nee:Potts) Merkel; cherished father of Anthony (Olivia) Merkel, Ken (Erin) Merkel, Kelly Schwendener and Kim Schwendener; dear grandfather of Ella, Adalyn, Andrew, Anthony, Jr., and number 5 coming; former husband of Sandra Smith; brother of Debby (Jeff) Bowman, Denise (Dennis) Surkamp, Darrell (Lisa) Merkel and Dawn Merkel; uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Visitation 4:00 p.m. till the time of the service at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. Urn interment will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019. Family and friends to meet at Hutchens Mortuary on Friday, 9 a.m. to process to Jefferson Barracks with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations to Missouri Veterans Home and Humane Society in memory of Dale. Online guestbook www.hutchensfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019