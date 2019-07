Merkel, Dale R. 62 yrs., fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on July 4, 2019. Beloved son of Bernice Fair and the late Robert Merkel; loving husband of Diana (nee:Potts) Merkel; cherished father of Anthony (Olivia) Merkel, Ken (Erin) Merkel, Kelly Schwendener and Kim Schwendener; dear grandfather of Ella, Adalyn, Andrew, Anthony, Jr., and number 5 coming; former husband of Sandra Smith ; brother of Debby (Jeff) Bowman, Denise (Dennis) Surkamp, Darrell (Lisa) Merkel and Dawn Merkel; uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Visitation 4:00 p.m. till the time of the service at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. Urn interment will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019. Family and friends to meet at Hutchens Mortuary on Friday, 9 a.m. to process to Jefferson Barracks with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations to Missouri Veterans Home and Humane Society in memory of Dale. Online guestbook www.hutchensfuneralhome.com