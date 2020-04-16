Dill, Dale Robert Dale Robert Dill, Ph.D., long-time resident of Webster Groves passed away peacefully at home (January 10, 1934 - April 15, 2020). Beloved husband of Linda Carol (nee Russell) for 40 years. Caring father to Cheryl (Pete) Owens, CPA, and three daughters with Paula Rose Costley (who preceded him in death), Debra (Dan) Dill-Bergmann, MD; Linda (Joy Zimmerman) Dill, MD; Laura (Steve Shapiro) Dill, MD. Loving grandfather to Samantha and Joseph Wilkinson and Farryn and Rebekah Owens; and good friend, Lora (Michael) Murray, who he considered another daughter. He graduated from Kansas University with a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry. A longtime employee of Monsanto, where he was awarded multiple patents in the area of paper chemistry; subsequently, he also worked for Ralston Purina. He was active in the trade organization, Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry, and became its president. In 2002, he was honored with its Distinguished Service Award. Dale was on the Webster Groves School Board for 6 years. He was incredibly supportive of opportunities for women in sports and education. An avid gardener his whole life, Dale loved to commune with nature. As a world traveler, he and Linda visited the four corners of the world; later in life, they especially loved travelling between Hilton Head, Breckenridge, and Kauai. He most loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Dale will be fondly remembered by his family and the many friends made throughout his life. A true example of a life well lived. Services: A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Dale's memory may be made to the LifeWise STL (Kingdom House), National Kidney Foundation or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be posted at stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020.