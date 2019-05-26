Marshall, Dan C. Dan C. Marshall passed away on April 20, 2019 in Plano, Texas surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born in Caddo, Oklahoma on December 31, 1939 to Lucille M., née Potts, and Daniel L. Marshall. Dan served in the U.S. Navy and was an accomplished businessman, starting and operating several companies in the building and finance industries. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Margaret, née Giljum; his son Dan and his wife Rhonda and grandsons Daniel and Evan; as well as, son Dennis and his wife Cristina. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Lucille, sister Sanna, and is survived by his sister Lynn, as well as several nieces and nephews. Services: A Memorial Mass for Dan Marshall will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 1414 S. Sappington Rd, Crestwood, MO 63126, at 6:00 p.m

