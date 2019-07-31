Ising, Dan Mouse 55, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Loving husband of Laurie A. Ising (nee Dooley); beloved son of the late Bruno and Jeanne Ising (nee Schmiedeler); dear brother of Ed (Kathy), Steve and Bob (Jane) Ising; our dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin, loving dog dad to Chief and friend of many. Mouse was a talented artist, renowned for his Christmas Cards. He loved being guitarist and lead antics in King Gambrinus. Dan loved his Cardinals and Blues and was so glad he finally got to see a Stanley Cup Championship. He loved life and enjoyed making people laugh. Service Saturday, August 3, 9:30 a.m. from HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant) to St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, 2650 Parker Rd. (Florissant) for 10:00 MASS. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Visitation 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 31, 2019