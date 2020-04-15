Daniel A. Maurer
Maurer, Daniel A. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on April 12, 2020. Beloved son of late Gene (Micki surviving) Maurer and the late Margaret (nee Pieper) Maurer; loving brother of Mike (Joan) Maurer, Maggie (Jim) Lang, Gene (Lisa) Maurer, Kelly (Dr. Robert) Evans, Steven (Chris) Maurer and Jamie Maurer; dear nephew, cousins, uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Dan was a proud Vianney Griffin graduate Class of '84. Services: Private services were held at a previous date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Dan's memory may be made to Vianney High School or to a charity of your choice. A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Service

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020.
