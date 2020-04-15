Maurer, Daniel A. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on April 12, 2020. Beloved son of late Gene (Micki surviving) Maurer and the late Margaret (nee Pieper) Maurer; loving brother of Mike (Joan) Maurer, Maggie (Jim) Lang, Gene (Lisa) Maurer, Kelly (Dr. Robert) Evans, Steven (Chris) Maurer and Jamie Maurer; dear nephew, cousins, uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Dan was a proud Vianney Griffin graduate Class of '84. Services: Private services were held at a previous date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Dan's memory may be made to Vianney High School or to a charity of your choice. A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Service
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020.