Wurst, Daniel A. 60, Baptized into the hope of Christ resurrection on Sat. July 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Frances Helen Wurst (nee Hughey). The best Doggy Daddy to Hunter. Dear son of the late Margie Wurst (nee Ferrell) and Don Wurst. Loving brother of Donna (Kent) Heath, Dave (Leslie) Wurst, Diane (the late Peter) Frear, Doug (Amy Watson) Wurst and the late John (Lauren) Wurst. Special nephew of Doris (Rich) Beeson and Nancy Ferrell. Dear nephew, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Dan was the owner and operator of Superior Pool and Service, Inc. for 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and collector of classic cars. He was truly loved and will be missed. Services: Funeral Mass on Sat. July 13, 2019, 9:30am at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7230 Dale Ave, St. Louis, MO 63117. Visitation Fri. 4-8:00pm at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr., Fenton, MO. In lieu of flowers donation to , Non-Hodgins Lymphoma and Multiple Myeloma. tributes at jaybsmith.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 10, 2019