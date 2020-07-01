Bogaty, Daniel

After a lackluster fight against cancer Daniel Bogaty, 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep. Dan worked for many years with the Missouri Department of Social Services. He ensured that his clients received all of the benefits entitled to them in a timely fashion. Dan loved music, the St. Louis Blues and the Cardinals. Most importantly he loved his family and friends. Dan leaves behind his wife of 35 years Vanessa (nee Foster) and son Paul. His son Cliff preceded him in death. We will all miss Dan's unique sense of humor and generous heart.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date.